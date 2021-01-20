SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A vehicle struck a man in his 70s in San Francisco’s Mission District on Tuesday night, sending him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
At 8:31 p.m., dispatch received reports of the crash in the area of 24th Street and San Jose Avenue, just west of the 24th Street Mission BART station.
A vehicle traveling on 24th Street hit the man in a crosswalk. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are considered life-threatening, police said.
No arrest was made in connection with the collision, and police did not release any details about the driver who struck the pedestrian.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.