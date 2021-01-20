LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger reprised a couple famous lines of dialog before and after receiving a dose of the COVID vaccine Wednesday.

The former governor posted video on his Twitter account that showed him receiving the shot at the Dodgers Stadium vaccination site in Los Angeles. He actually touched on a couple of moments from his film career in the brief video.

“Put that needle down!” he jokingly said as received the shot, referring to another famous line from the Christmas movie “Jingle All the Way” when he tells Phil Hartman’s character, “Put that cookie down, NOW!”

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

After thanking the woman who administered the shot, Schwarzenegger addressed the camera directly and delivered one of his famous bits from “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.”

“Alright, I just got my vaccine. I would recommend it to anyone and everyone,” he said. “Come with me if you want to live!”

Within 20 minutes, the video had been viewed over 163,000 times.

Schwarzenegger has been vocal in his support for COVID safety protocols, appearing in a video early in the pandemic that featured him with several former California governors.

Earlier Wednesday, the ex-“Governator” also posted a message of support for the new President of the United States along with a photo showing both men.

I’m rooting for you ⁦@JoeBiden⁩. Your success is the country’s success. pic.twitter.com/BTvwsGN5Ih — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

Several days after rioters took over the U.S. Capitol, Schwarzenegger compared the mob to the Nazis and offered scathing criticism of President Donald Trump, calling him a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.”