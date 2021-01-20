ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A convicted felon was arrested following a high-speed chase along U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma and Marin County Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were monitoring traffic along Highway 101 at Rohnert Park Expressway and saw a white Volkswagen SUV speed by going 84 mph, the CHP said.

When officers followed and tried to pull the driver over, he did not yield and instead accelerated to 120 mph. A spike strip was successfully deployed at the De Long Ave. exit in Novato, but the driver continued on, the CHP said.

During the chase, the driver tossed a handgun out of the window of the SUV onto the roadway.

Eventually, with two flat tires the SUV stopped near Ignacio Blvd. and the driver ran away, but was quickly caught by Marin County sheriff’s deputies and arrested.

He was identfied as Jahquinn Pounders, 25, of San Francisco. The CHP said the firearm which was thrown out of the window was located along 101 with the help of a K-9 officer and determined to have been stolen.

Pounders was also determined to have been a convicted felon on post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention facility on charges including felony evading, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.