WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — On his first day in office, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to sign 17 executive actions — 15 will be executive orders, some of which will reverse decisions made by his predecessor, President Trump.

The executive actions will make changes to the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic and try to ease some of the financial strain placed on Americans resulting from the pandemic. But other executive actions directly target and undo Mr. Trump’s actions on the environment, immigration, the U.S. census, and regulatory changes.

Mr. Biden will sign the executive actions in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday night.

Incoming top Biden White House advisers outlined and described the actions on a press call Tuesday evening, but the specific text of the executive orders and actions is not yet available. Biden aides also promised there would be more to come.

“In the coming days and weeks we will be announcing additional executive actions that confront these challenges and deliver on the President-elect’s promises to the American people, including revoking the ban on military service by transgender Americans, and reversing the Mexico City policy,” Psaki said in a statement.

