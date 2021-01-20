WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved in to her new residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, as repairs are being made.

Following Harris’ historic inauguration on Wednesday, an aide told CBS News that the delay would “allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied.” Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence had been living in the home with his family.

Harris, who is from the Bay Area and previously served as a senator from California, already has a home in Washington, but it was not immediately clear where she and her family would be living during the repairs.

Among the fixes being performed include replacing chimney liners and other household maintenance.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden arrived at his new home at The White House about three hours after he was sworn in.

President Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden before they enter the White House for the first time since he was sworn in https://t.co/1LntlB7T7E pic.twitter.com/V5EF2Sn0fC — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2021

Located about two miles from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the Naval Observatory has served as the vice president’s residence since the 1970s. Walter Mondale, who served as Vice President to Jimmy Carter, was the first to reside on observatory grounds.