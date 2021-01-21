SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An alleged armed robbery suspect died following an early-morning home invasion attempt in Santa Rosa Thursday that police believe was gang related.

Police said the incident began when a woman who had been invited into the robbery victim’s house in the 200 block of West Third St. opened a door to three hooded, masked intruders — one of whom had a shotgun. According to police the intruders proceeded to hit and kick the resident who managed to get hold of a knife with which he stabbed one of his attackers several times.

The attacker who held the shotgun fired it into the air after which it jammed and the resident, whose name has not been released, was able to wrest it from the attacker then run to a neighbor’s house where he called the police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbed suspect, later identified as Jedediah Boncutter, an 18-year-old Kelseyville resident, was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he had been dropped off by his comrades.

According to the police report, the female suspect was later apprehended following a CHP response to a car crash at Highway 12 and Highway 121 and was identified as Oliva Elcock, a 19-year-old Kelseyville resident. She was booked into Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on charges including robbery and gang enhancement.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are seeking any related information. Witnesses may call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590. Tips/Information can also be reported at http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.