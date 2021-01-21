CONCORD (CBS SF) — A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 hit just west of Concord in the East Bay late Thursday afternoon, not far from the epicenter of a quake that happened a week ago.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck just over a half a mile west of Concord at 4:48 p.m., at a depth of just under 10 miles. There were no reports reports of damage or injuries.
The quake hit about a mile and a half east of the magnitude 3.8 earthquake that happened a week ago in Contra Costa County on the morning of Thursday, January 14.
A number of people in the East Bay reported feeling the latest jolt on social media.
That was a really noticeable quake here in Concord. Maybe I should buy earthquake insurance
— Taupe Avenger (@TaupeAvenger) January 22, 2021
