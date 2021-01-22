DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police announced the search Friday for a man suspected of killing a 34-year-old Daly City woman last week and setting fire to her apartment, officials said.
Fire crews found the body of Veronica De Nitto shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 inside her burning apartment at 85 Kent Court. Her throat had been cut, police said.
Renato Yedra-Briseno, 36, of San Francisco is suspected in her death and investigators have obtained a warrant for his arrest. The suspect and victim had been dating but no other information was released.
Anyone with additional information about the case or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Ortega at (650) 438-0342.
