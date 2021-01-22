STATELINE, Nev. (CBS / AP) — A Solano County man who almost drowned at a Lake Tahoe resort on Monday night has been discharged from the hospital, local emergency management officials said.

At the Mont Bleu Resort Casino and Spa in Stateline, Nevada, security guards Mike Griffin and Chris Rehn dove into 9-foot deep indoor pool to retrieve 25-year-old Charanverr Singh of Fairfield. They proceeded to resuscitate him poolside while waiting for ambulances to arrive, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District spokesman Eric Guevin said.

At around 9:15 p.m., a nearby spa attendant heard Singh and his girlfriend scream for help. She was able to throw in a buoyant life-ring to bring the woman to safety. But Singh was underwater for more than two minutes and after being retrieved, had no pulse and was blue and unresponsive. After several rounds of CPR, Singh spit up water from his lungs and began breathing again, Guevin said

He was then transported to the Barton Memorial Hospital to be evaluated by doctors, who found sore lungs but no long-term damage, Guevin said.

