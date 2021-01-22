SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

MUSIC: A FAREWELL SONG TO TRUMP

Rap artist Macklemore says farewell to POTUS 45 with a high-octane, in your face, free-flowing rap. The song digs at the last POTUS and those on the left and right of him, so there is some unity here with equal treatment for supporters and not. It’s Macklemore at his poetic & political best. The song has been streamed more than 8 million times. Find the video and one take song on YouTube.

youtu.be/oq39hsXuG94

MOVIE: BLACK PANTHER DRAMA

Coming Soon

“Judas The Black Messiah” is the story of an FBI informant and his relationship with Black Panther leader Fred Hampton. It’s an intense film set during intense times in late 60s Chicago. A solid cast under the direction of Shaka King has you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. The film premieres at Sundance on Feb 1st and hits theaters in the Bay soon after. The movie trailer has just been released.

youtu.be/sSjtGqRXQ9

FOOD: CRAB FEAST IN TOMALES

The historic William Tell House in Tomales Bay in Marin County is inviting one-and-all to a Dungeness crab season tailgate. Join Chef Austin Perkins for a meal to remember. $80 per person gets you fresh, local Dungeness crab (out of the water less than 24 hours), garlic noodles, cheesy sourdough, seasonal green salad with brownies for dessert – YUM YUM CRABBY YUM!

eventbrite.com/e/crab-tailgate-on-jan-23rd-tickets-13720691457

EAT: SUNDAY SUPPER TO GO

Ritu Indian restaurant in San Francisco’s Mission District is serving up meal kits for you to enjoy at home. With Chef Rupam at the helm, the cuisine is the best of authentic Indian and the seasonality (Ritu) of California produce. The meal kits give you the chance to assemble your own plates and it’s a better bet too as not all food to go travels well. Chef’s Sunday Supper is a must to enjoy and a bonus sous chef, Rupam’s Mom so you know the Sunday feast is cooked with a little extra love. Order a day ahead.

rituhome.square.site

FUNDRAISER: JEFFERSON AWARDS

Wednesday 5:30pm

Join me for a lively discussion with special guests for the Jefferson Awards Pre-show. Among the guests, San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler. The local Jefferson Awards are in partnership in the Bay Area with KCBS & KPIX.

Instagram @BayArea4Good

multiplyinggood.org

NETFLIX AND CHILL: NARCOS MEXICO

Season 3 of Narcos Mexico is now streaming on Netflix. A spinoff of Narcos, which focused on Pablo Escobar’s reign as Colombia’s now-infamous drug lord, Narcos Mexico recounts the origin of the modern war on drugs in the country. Many of the early stars (Diego Luna, Michael Pena) have departed but the compelling story and solid acting makes this a must-watch show. Binge-worthy for sure.

netflix.com/title/80997085

FESTIVAL: BAY AREA BOOK FEST

SAVE THE DATE May 1st – 9th

The long-running Bay Area Book Festival usually held at this time has been pushed to May. The website just relaunched features past authors Alice Waters, Michael Pollen, R.O. Kwon and many more.

baybookfest.org

DONATE: FOOD BANKS

In a world turned upside down the need for our Food Banks is a great as its ever been. Please consider donations of non perishable goods, cash or sign up to be a volunteer. Every little bit helps.

sfmfoodbank.org

Have a great weekend.

Please email ideas to: liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on socials @liammayclem

Stay home. Stay Safe. Wear a mask.