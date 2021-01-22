SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters are responding to a reported ammonia spill at a San Jose facility operated by food manufacturer Kellogg’s on Friday afternoon.
The San Jose Fire Department told KPIX 5 that the hazmat team responded to the facility located on the 400 block of Eggo Way near Highway 101 shortly after 4 p.m.
Employees were evacuated once firefighters arrived. One person was assessed on the scene and released, but no other injuries were reported.
Firefighters said that nearby residents who smell a gas odor in the air should remain inside and shelter in place, with windows and doors closed.
Access to Eggo Way is closed at East Julian Street and Wooster Avenue.
More details to come.