SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Walk for Life is one of the most conservative events held in San Francisco each year. Participants on Saturday said there’s a reason why they converge on the city for their anti-abortion event.

“San Francisco is a one-party city and I think they need to be woken up by a seed of the opposing view,” said San Francisco resident Susan Abbott, a supporter of the pro-life movement.

“If we’re in a city that’s so aggressively pro-choice, more than ever we need a pro-life voice to bring that counter message,” said Autumn Lindsey, a spokesperson for Students for Life of America.

The annual Walk for Life event coincides with the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.

One San Francisco woman said she’s a registered Democrat who is also pro-life.

“I believe in the progressive values of equality, non-violence and non-discrimination. None of those are compatible with abortion,” said Terrisa Bukovinac.

The pandemic has shaped the anti-abortion rally this year, from the much smaller crowd size to an absence of counter-protesters.

“A lot less controversial — no people flipping us off,” noted pro-life demonstrator Augustine Tuttle of San Jose.

Many participants did not wear masks.

“It’s not very responsible ’cause of the situation we’re going through right now,” said Jesus Garcia, a pro-life supporter from Newark. “If they don’t want to wear a mask, then it’ll be their consequence, not mine,”

The anti-abortion activists marched from City Hall to the Embarcadero Plaza.

Some said not having Donald Trump in the White House hurt their movement this year.

“There’s a great heartbrokenness because, with Trump, there was some hope (to reverse Roe v. Wade),” said Will Goodman, A Wisconsin resident.