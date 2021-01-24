SWANTON (CBS SF) — As of 6 p.m. Sunday, parts of the San Lorenzo Valley and the north coast of Santa Cruz County are under evacuation warning because of the upcoming atmospheric river and the potential for debris flow, Cal Fire CZU said.
The warning means residents should be prepared to leave immediately with a go bag and a planned evacuation route.
Cal Fire CZU is expecting a high wind and heavy rain event late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service is expecting the Santa Cruz Mountains will get anywhere from 8 to 12 inches of rain over the course of the storm.
To find out what zone you are in, visit: community.zonehaven.com. To sign up for alerts with code red, visit: scr911.org.
