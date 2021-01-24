SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An Isleton man driving a vineyard truck reported as stolen Friday morning was arrested following a pursuit into Santa Rosa, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said.
The pursuit by deputies ended on Highway 12 at Pythian Way in Santa Rosa, where the pickup truck was disabled by a spike strip through assistance from Sonoma County sheriff’s office deputies.
Driver Jason Scott Davis was taken into custody, officials said.
