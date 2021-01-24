ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old Oakland woman was killed early Sunday after she was ejected from her car during a solo crash on State Route 160 at Main St, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP Contra Costa office said the incident took place at about 2:45 a.m.

Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, officers found that a solo black Hyundai Elantra had veered off the roadway into the center median and collided into the center concrete guardrail. It then plunged down onto Main Street located below SR-160.

The female driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroners Office will be handling the release of her identity.

Alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in this collision but it is still under investigation.

If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it and have not spoken with CHP, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.