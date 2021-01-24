ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A teenager was wounded in a brazen shooting Sunday afternoon at the Park Street Business District in Alameda, police said.

Around 3:40 p.m., Alameda police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 1400 block of Park Street. When officers arrived, they found one teenage victim who had been shot and two companion uninjured in the shooting.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where it was determined the injury was non-life-threatening.

“Our investigators, along with our patrol officers, are in the process of interviewing witnesses, conducting an area check, and reviewing video surveillance,” police posted on their Facebook page. “As soon as we can get an accurate vehicle description or description of those responsible for the shooting, we will release it to the public for your assistance.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Alameda Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (510) 337-8336.