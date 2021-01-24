BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds early Sunday when a dispute in the parking lot of the Burlingame Embassy Suites hotel erupted in gunfire.
Burlingame police received a report of a shooting outside the hotel located at at 150 Anza Blvd. at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were treated at the scene by EMS and transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center for treatment.
A third victim was later found to have self-transported to another local hospital.
Investigators said a dispute at a party in the hotel preceded the shooting. There was no suspect information at this time as the investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Burlingame Police Department — Investigations Division, (650) 777-4100.