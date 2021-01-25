SAN FRANCICSO (CBS SF) — With a surge of COVID-19 cases easing and ICU bed availability beginning to soar, state health officials lifted a restrictive stay-at-home order Monday for all five California regions, opening the way for a return to limited restaurant dining, religious services and other activities.

The state will now return to the tier system of enforcement with most counties placed in the purple level initially. State officials also lifted a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

RELATED: Explanation Of California Color Coded Tier System

The county-by-county tier system uses various metrics to determine the risk of community transmission and apply a color code — purple, red, orange or yellow — which correspond to widespread, substantial, moderate and minimal, respectively.

“California is slowly starting to emerge from the most dangerous surge of this pandemic yet, which is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been hoping for,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “Seven weeks ago, our hospitals and front-line medical workers were stretched to their limits, but Californians heard the urgent message to stay home when possible and our surge after the December holidays did not overwhelm the healthcare system to the degree we had feared.”

In the purple tier, county officials will be able to start slowing reopening businesses shuttered when the stay-at-home order was put in place after the Thanksgiving holiday when new cases soared, filling up hospital and ICU beds.

“Services and activities, such as outdoor dining and personal services, may resume immediately with required modifications, subject to any additional restrictions required by local jurisdictions,” state officials said.

In a letter to its members Sunday, the California Restaurant Association said it has received word the order could be lifted Monday during Newsom’s weekly COVID-19 update and outdoor dining could be reopening again soon.

“Late this evening, senior officials in the Newsom administration informed us that the Governor will announce tomorrow that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state. The regions of the state currently under the stay-at-home order are: Bay Area; Southern California; and San Joaquin Valley. Two other regions – Northern California and Sacramento region – are currently not under the stay-at-home order.”

“Again, a formal announcement is expected tomorrow and we will send you further information as soon as it’s available. For now, we thought you’d like to know this good news.”

On Monday morning, the Dept of Public Health made it official.

“Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer. “Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner.”

Newsom abandoned the COVID-19 county-by-county tier system and instead broke the state up into 5 regions in December. If a region fell below 15 percent capacity in its ICU availability, strict new restrictions went into place.

Eventually, ICU availability in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento Area, Southern California and San Joaquin Valley all dropped below 15 percent. The only region that did not was Northern California.

Sacramento has since reopened and the Bay Area has experienced a large swing ICU capacity from just 6.5 percent to 23.4 percent this weekend.

UCSF Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Monica Gandhi told KPIX 5 that she was encouraged by the region’s ICU availability. She is seeing hospitalizations drop first-hand at Zuckerberg San Francisco General, where she also works.

“We did not see the surge that was predicted. We did from Thanksgiving, and then it was not as bad at Christmas and New Year’s at all that was predicted,” she told KPIX 5.

As of the weekend, California has had more than 3.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36,790 deaths, according to the state’s public health website.

State health officials warned that lifting the stay-at-home order was not a reason for Californians to become lax in practicing the measures that prevent the spread of the virus.

“While there are positive signs that the virus is spreading at a slower rate across the state, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over,” state officials said in a release. “It is still critical that Californians continue to wear masks when they leave their homes, maintain physical distance of at least 6 feet, wash their hands frequently, avoid gatherings and mixing with other households, follow all state and local health department guidance and get the vaccine when it’s their turn.”