BEN LOMOND (CBS SF) — Cal Fire issued evacuation orders Monday for residents living in the Santa Cruz Mountain burn area of last fall’s devastating CZU Lightning Complex fire as a potent winter storm, packing as much as 6-8 inches of rain and carrying with it the threat of deadly mudslides, rolled toward the San Francisco Bay Area.

The orders were for residents in Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek and Felton.

The zones of the order include:

Ben Lomond Fire District (Zones: BEN-E001D, BEN-E002A, BEN-E002D, BEN-E004B)

Read The Full Evacuation Order

The weather system was expected to arrive late Tuesday night and last through Thursday.

“The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere from 8-12 inches over the course of the storm for the Santa Cruz Mountains,” Cal Fire officials said. “An evacuation warning means these individuals need to be prepared to leave immediately with a go bag and planned evacuation route.”

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the Bay Area burn zones on Monday.

Evacuation centers have been set up at:

San Lorenzo Valley High School — 7105 Hwy 9, Felton, CA 95018

Scotts Valley Community Center — 360 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Pacific Elementary School — 50 Ocean Street, Davenport, CA 95017

For residents still weary from last fall’s fires, the threat of heavy winter rains and potential mudslides have been weighting on their minds.

“I’ve been living with a kind of dread since the fire,” Felton resident Steven Ellis told KPIX 5.

Ellis has lived in the Santa Cruz mountains for the last 10 years and had to evacuate during the CZU Lightning complex fires that burned through the area in August.

Battalion Chief Nate Armstrong said for those in the evacuation zones, it’s critical to leave when asked to do so.

“By the time the rain starts falling, at that intensity, it’s already too late if you aren’t already gone,” he said. “If you hear a debris flow coming, it’s already too late.”