RIO DEL MAR, Santa Cruz County (CBS SF) — A 57-year-old man died in an electric bicycle crash on Saturday evening in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County area of Rio del Mar, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man was riding his electric bicycle on Sumner Avenue south of Dolphin Drive shortly before 6 p.m. when he struck a raised center median.
He was then ejected off his bicycle and onto the roadway, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.
The victim was a resident of Soquel and his identity has not been released by the county sheriff’s office yet.
