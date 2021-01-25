SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A hit-and-run suspect was arrested in Santa Rosa Monday after the alleged victim called police to say he was following the suspect vehicle, authorities said.

According to Santa Rosa police, the victim called police at 8:27 a.m. to say his vehicle had been struck by a Jeep Cherokee that had been driving erratically before the collision.

The victim followed the Jeep to the area of 4th Street and Brookwood Avenue where a Santa Rosa police motorcycle officer attempted to pull it over. The male suspect driver refused to pull over and officers began to chase him eastbound on 4th Street to Rogers Avenue.

The Jeep ran multiple red lights before it entered southbound Highway 101 near Third Street, where California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit, police said. At Petaluma Boulevard North, the Jeep turned around and headed back on northbound Highway 101, at times in excess of 80 mph.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies set up spike strips on Highway 101 near both the Shiloh and Central Windsor areas and both front tires of the suspect vehicle were punctured, police said.

The Jeep headed to the Healdsburg Avenue off-ramp and came to a stop after exiting following excessive tire damage. The driver fled on foot and jumped over a chain-link fence in the area before CHP officers were able to apprehend him a short time later.

The suspect was identified as Dexter Blake Jensen, 31, a Sonoma County resident. He was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Sonoma County Jail on charges of felony evading and misdemeanor hit and run.

The original victim of the hit and run was not injured.