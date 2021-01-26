OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Intense winds accompanying a major storm moving through the East Bay Hills has prompted the closure of parks in the region for at least 48 hours.
East Bay Regional Park District announced Tuesday it would close parks from Wildcat Canyon to Lake Chabot due to high winds.
According to KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck, the winds are expected to pick up Tuesday night, with wind gusts as high as 50 mph between 9 p.m Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The park closures are effective 8 a.m. Wednesday and will be in effect until 8 a.m. Friday, “due to safety concerns and cleanup concerns.”
Park officials warn there is a high risk of falling trees and branches.
The parks affected are:
- Anthony Chabot (Redwood Canyon Golf Course may remain open)
- Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve
- Huckleberry Regional Preserve
- Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area
- Lake Chabot Regional Park
- Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve
- Reinhart Redwood Regional Park
- Roberts Recreation Area
- Sibley Regional Preserve
- Tilden Regional Park (including Tilden Golf course)
- Wildcat Canyon Regional Park / Alvarado Park