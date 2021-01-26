Storm Watch:Locations To Pick Up Free Sand Bags
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Lottery, Lottery tickets, Petaluma, Petaluma news, Theft

PETALUMA (CBS SF / BCN) – Petaluma police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who stole lottery Scratchers tickets from a 7-Eleven store, police said.

According to police, shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, a man entered the 7-Eleven store located at 2000 Lakeville Highway and stole several lottery tickets.

The man is described as a white man who was wearing a baseball cap, dark jacket, red shirt and blue jeans. Police say the suspect was driving a teal-colored, 4-door Hyundai sedan.

Surveillance photos of man suspected in theft of lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven store in Petaluma on January 23, 2021. (Petaluma Police Department)

Surveillance photos of man suspected in theft of lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven store in Petaluma on January 23, 2021. (Petaluma Police Department)

Anyone with more information is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.