PETALUMA (CBS SF / BCN) – Petaluma police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who stole lottery Scratchers tickets from a 7-Eleven store, police said.
According to police, shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, a man entered the 7-Eleven store located at 2000 Lakeville Highway and stole several lottery tickets.
The man is described as a white man who was wearing a baseball cap, dark jacket, red shirt and blue jeans. Police say the suspect was driving a teal-colored, 4-door Hyundai sedan.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.
