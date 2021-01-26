SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Positive COVID tests and related contact tracing are forcing the University of San Francisco and Santa Clara University men’s basketball teams to pause all team activities, both schools announced.
USF said Tuesday the team would postpone the next three games: Saturday’s road game at BYU, a February 4 game against Pacific in Stockton, and the February 6 matchup at Pepperdine.
USF’s next scheduled game is at home against Pepperdine on February 9.
Santa Clara said it had postponed four games: Thursday’s home game against Pacific, Saturday’s game at Portland, the February 4 game against Saint Mary’s at home, and a road game against Gonzaga on February 6.
The Broncos’ next scheduled game is now against Gonzaga at home on February 11.
The West Coast Conference said it would work with all programs to find alternate dates for the affected contests.