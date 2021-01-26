SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved Assessor-Recorder Carmen Chu as the newest city administrator, replacing Naomi Kelly who resigned earlier this month.

Chu, who was nominated to the position by Mayor London Breed, is set to begin her five-year term as city administrator starting next Monday.

In her new role, Chu will oversee more than 25 city departments.

“I really understand how important the role of city administrator is, not only because of the number of departments and the number of functions that sit within the city administrator’s purview, but I think also because the city administrator really has a large role to play in terms of setting policies, helping to create good guidance for all of our city departments when it comes to things that impact all organizations,” she said. “I know that is a huge, huge responsibility, one that I am eager to take on in addition to all the work that the city administrator’s office is doing to support the pandemic efforts.”

Chu, a former District 4 supervisor, has served as assessor-recorder since 2013. Additionally, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chu helped lead the city’s Economic Recovery Task Force, guiding the city on strategies to support local businesses.

Naomi Kelly submitted her letter of resignation two weeks ago upon returning from a six-week leave of absence after her husband, former San Francisco Public Utilities Commission General Manager Harlan Kelly, was charged by federal prosecutors with wire fraud in November as part of an investigation into city corruption. Naomi Kelly has not been charged with a crime.