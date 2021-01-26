SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities rescued a Central Valley woman who was the victim of human trafficking at a motel in Sunnyvale late Monday night and have made three arrests in connection with the case.

Officers with the city’s Department of Public Safety responded to the Motel 6 at 775 North Matilda Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after reports of a woman who was screaming for help.

When police arrived, they found the woman, who said she was a victim of trafficking. In their investigation, police said the suspects had conspired to traffic the victim from Fresno to Sunnyvale.

Officers arrested the three suspects as they were attempting to escape. The suspects, identified as Matthew Clark, Danielle Hicks and Jaishawn Young were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on human trafficking charges.

According to jail records, Clark and Hicks are being held on $500,000 bail, while Young is being held on $250,000 bail. It was not immediately known when they would appear in court.

January has been designated as Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Anyone who suspects cases of human trafficking should contact authorities or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.