SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With a powerful winter storm bearing down on the San Francisco Bay Area, several counties and cities have sites where they distributed free sand bags.
Officials say to call and check to see if sand bags are available
- Alameda County — https://www.acpwa.org/pas/sandbags
- Contra Costa County — https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/5976/Sandbags
- Marin County — https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116056/2021/01/Sandbag_Distribution_23395838_20210126092431288.pdf
- Novato — https://www.novato.org/community/how-to-prepare-for-an-emergency/where-to-get-sandbags
- San Rafael — https://www.cityofsanrafael.org/storms
- Southern Marin Fire District — https://www.southernmarinfire.org/preparedness/flooding-and-winter-storm-resources
- City of Napa — https://www.cityofnapa.org/299/Getting-Using-Sandbags
- San Francisco
- Santa Rosa — https://srcity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1312
- Santa Cruz County — https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116056/2021/01/2020_SAND-AND-SANDBAG-LOCATIONS.pdf
- City of Santa Cruz — https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-departments/public-works/emergency-storm-preparation/sandbag-information
- Sonoma — https://www.sonomacity.org/storm-inbound-january-26th-free-sand-and-sand-bags-available-to-city-residents/
- Solano County — https://www.solanocounty.com/depts/oes/grs/flood/sandbags_and_information.asp