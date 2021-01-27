SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – For nearly two months San Francisco restaurants have operated as take out only. On Thursday morning, outdoor dining returns but rain may be on the menu.

“Now they’re going to come back open again,” says Wayfare Tavern co-owner Tony Marcell.

The Wayfare Tavern is an upscale downtown restaurant, with four floors of dining space, an extensive and sophisticated wine collection, and now reduced to limited seating in an alley. Wayfare is happy to have even that but, there’s still a big problem.

“I’ve talked to some of my colleagues around the Financial District area and I know that a lot of us are aiming to not open until next week,” says Marcell. “It’s really a weather thing. It’s supposed to rain really hard tonight.”

That delay will give Wayfare time to bring back staff and secure supplies.

Down the street at another high end restaurant, Palio’s, owner Martino Digrande says weather isn’t a factor for him.

“So, we are blessed that we have a patio in the rear of the restaurant on Commercial Alley that I can socially distance put four tables,” says Digrande.

It’s kind of a porch that sits out of the rain. Rules allow only six people at any one table. The plan is to create an intimate space — an intimate six foot apart space.

“You know, don’t be deterred by the rain folks, just go outside and go visit your favorite restaurants,” says Degrande. “In the rain, why not!? It’s fun. I donno, what ya gonna do?”