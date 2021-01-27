SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers has been formally charged by federal authorities with possession of pipe bombs after the explosive devices and an arsenal of weapons were discovered in a search of his home and business.

U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson announced the formal charge on Wednesday. If convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

“We allege that Ian Benjamin Rogers possessed homemade pipe bombs and the materials to make more,” Anderson said in a news release. “We draw a bright line between lawlessness and our constitutional freedoms. We will prosecute illegal weapons stockpiles regardless of the motivation of the offender.”

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies obtained search warrants for Rogers home and business after receiving a tip that he possessed several illegal guns.

On Jan 15th, deputies and FBI agents served the warrants. Inside Roger’s business, officers and agents found a large gun safe. Inside the safe, they discovered and seized several guns and the five pipe bombs. They also identified other materials at the scene that could be used to manufacture destructive devices, including black powder, pipes, endcaps, and manuals, including The Anarchist Cookbook, U.S. Army Improvised Munitions Handbook, and Homemade C-4 A Recipe for Survival.

The bomb squad created a bunker with used car tires and detonated those pipe bombs.

“It sounded like propane tanks exploding,” said Tyler Rodde, who owns a small business across the street. “We were quite literally blown away by them doing the explosions here on site. That was a big surprise to us. And a total surprise that this was in the neighborhood.”

At least 49 guns were seized from Roger’s home and business along with thousands of rounds of ammunition. Officers and agents also discovered a sticker on Roger’s vehicle window that is commonly used by so-called “Three-Percenters,” people who ascribe to extreme anti-government, pro-gun beliefs.

Deputies said 8 to 10 of those firearms were either illegal or unregistered. They said one was a high-powered machine gun and deputies found 15,000 rounds of ammunition.

In the criminal complaint, FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor wrote:

“I believe that the statement “Trumps Everything” and the numbers “0045” repeated four times (to make it look like a credit card number), are references to Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States. 11. Further, text messages recovered from ROGERS’s phone indicate his belief that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, and his intent to attack Democrats and places associated with Democrats in an effort to ensure Trump remained in office.”

Rogers was arrested and was being held in state custody in lieu of a $5 million bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing. Federal prosecutors intend to seek Rogers’s appearance in federal court on the charges in the complaint upon the issuance of a federal order to transfer Rogers to the United States District Court in San Francisco. The date of such appearance has not yet been set.