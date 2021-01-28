OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland International has became the first airport in the United States to begin selling COVID test kits in vending machines, officials announced this week.

Travelers will have access to the at-home Saliva RT-PCT tests at contactless kiosks located in both terminals at the airport.

Once a traveler buys the test, they will need to return a saliva sample via FedEx and get results on a mobile phone app.

The COVID test kits were designed by digital health company Wellness 4 Humanity and costs from $130 to $150. Most customers can seek imbursement for the kit from their insurance companies.

“As one of the first airports to offer on-site rapid COVID testing, we are now providing even more testing options for travelers,” said Bryant L. Francis, Port of Oakland Aviation Director. “We still urge travelers to make sure they are current on any quarantines and regulations at their destinations.”

However, airport officials said, travelers headed to Hawaii cannot use the vending machine tests as part of the State of Hawaii Department of Health’s pre-travel testing program.

The current details of the Hawaii program can be found on the State of Hawaii website: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/.

While the kiosks are accessible to travelers, Alameda County residents can find the location of other local testing sites at https://covid-19.acgov.org/testing.page?#Community