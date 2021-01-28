SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/BCN) — Santa Clara police announced early Thursday that its non-emergency phone line went down because of storm-related issues and provided an alternate number to call.
The regular non-emergency line at (408) 615-5580 is down as of late Thursday morning. Police did not specify the problem with the phone line but said in a message that its “service provider has been made aware of the issue and is working to make the appropriate corrections in a timely manner.”
While the line is down, people are asked to call (408) 296-2236 for police non-emergencies and (408) 296-1515 for fire non-emergencies. The 911 line for emergencies is still working, according to police.
