OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two men suspected in a nearly a dozen of armed robberies at cellphone stores in Oakland have been arrested, police announced Thursday.
Oakland police said the men are suspected of robbing 10 cellphone stores across the city between December 3 and January 4. The robberies typically involved one person holding a gun while the second person removed money from the registers.
Investigators along with patrols units and other specialized resource officers were able to identify the vehicle the suspects used in the robberies, which led to the identification of the suspects, police said.
Officers arrested the first suspect in Oakland on January 11 and U.S. Marshals arrested the second suspect in San Diego on January 15.
The suspects were identified as James Belton, 26, of Oakland and John Allen, 25, of Hayward. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged both men with 17 counts of robbery.
Allen is on parole for 1st-degree robbery, police said.