SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Friday, one extending a statewide moratorium on evictions for six more months; the other providing assistance to renters and some landlords.

Last year, Newsom signed a law that banned evictions for unpaid rent for tenants who paid at least 25% of their rent owed after Sept. 1. That law was set to expire on Monday. But the law Newsom signed on Thursday extends those protections through June 30.

During a live streamed event promoting the bills Friday, Newsom thanked all the legislators who worked on the bill and added perspective to the work facing state officials.

“I’m just here with gratitude. I’m humbled by the enormity of the task ahead of us and I’m not naive that ‘good enough’ ever is,” Newsom said. “We recognize we have to do more and we have to continue to support those most vulnerable.”

The eviction moratorium extension says tenants in California who qualify for the protections will still owe their rent, they just can’t be evicted for not paying all of it.

The law would use federal stimulus dollars to pay off 80% of some tenants’ unpaid rent, but only if landlords agree to forgive the remaining 20%. If landlords refuse the deal, the law would pay off 25% of tenants’ unpaid rent to make sure they qualify for eviction protections.

People who earn more than 80% of the area median income are not eligible for the money.

Some housing advocacy groups worry the law gives too much power to landlords. During a virtual bill signing ceremony on Friday, Newsom, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon all pledged to pass a law offering more assistance later this year.

“We’re not done,” Newsom said. “None of us are naive that we have a lot more work to do.”

