SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Two upcoming San Jose Sharks games against the Golden Knights have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the Vegas organization.

The National Hockey League said in a statement that the games, set to take place at the Sharks temporary home in Glendale, Arizona on February 1 and 3 will be played in San Jose at a later date.

On Friday, the league said four members of the Golden Knights are isolating, including three coaches. The Knights’ training facilities have also been closed until further notice.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Knights’ game against the St. Louis Blues, which was scheduled for Thursday, was postponed after a player and a member of the coaching staff entered COVID protocols.

The Sharks have been based out of Arizona and have played their first eight games of the season on the road due to Santa Clara County’s ban on contact sports, which was lifted earlier this week. Games at the SAP Center are set to resume on February 13 and 15 with a two-game series against the Anaheim Ducks, with no fans in attendance.

San Jose’s next games are a two-game series against the Ducks in Anaheim set for February 5 and 6.