SANTA ROSA (BCN) — One person was killed Thursday in a vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa.

On Thursday at 9:35 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to a collision on southbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of College Avenue.

Officers said a Nissan involved in the collision ended up crashing into a guardrail and went down an embankment on the College Avenue off-ramp.

There was at least one other vehicle involved in the collision.

The driver of the Nissan, a 58-year-old man from Sebastopol, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The CHP is investigating the collision.

