HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) – Sonoma County deputies said they made two arrests after the occupants of a stolen SUV ended up stuck in a muddy field near Healdsburg during the atmospheric river storm that hit the Bay Area this week.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a vehicle that was trespassing on a vineyard along Alexander Valley Road Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found the Chevy SUV stuck in the field, along with to people who spent the night trying to dig their vehicle out of the field.

The couple said they were traveling from Bakersfield to Crescent City and pulled off the highway due to the storm. Deputies investigated and determined that one of the people was on parole for burglary and a license plate search of the SUV confirmed it was reported stolen in Bakersfield.

With the help of a nearby farm, the vehicle was taken out of the mud. Deputies said a search of the vehicle turned up burglary tools.

The occupants of the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Kenneth James Johnson of Bakersfield and 27-year-old Tyler Christine Kennedy of Bakersfield were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

According to jail records, Johnson has been charged with receiving stolen property and vehicle theft, both felonies, along with possession of burglary tools. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Jail records for Kennedy were not immediately available.