MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and accused of lying about a shooting last year in which he was reported to be injured.

Deputy Sukhdeep Gill was arrested on Friday and charged with filing a false police report along with felony vandalism.

On January 31, 2020, Gill reported he had been shot and injured in an ambush on Uvas Road in unincorporated Morgan Hill, and was saved when the bullet struck the body camera he was wearing.

On the police report, Gill said a vehicle approach with its lights switched off and or more suspects fired at least four shots at him as he stood outside his patrol vehicle. Gill also reported he returned fire.

At the time, Sheriff Laurie Smith called the shooting a possible hate crime and an “an ambush.”

Gill, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2015, is said to be a practicing Sikh who wears a traditional headdress.

After conducting an extensive investigation and review of the evidence, detectives believed the evidence suggests that the shooting did not occur as reported and was fabricated.

In October, sheriff’s department said it had not found the shooter, or the suspect vehicle and Deputy Gill had been placed on administrative leave. The investigation was referred to the district attorney’s office. Gill was arrested after the DA’s office indicated it would file formal charges.

Gill was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail Friday without incident.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said, “If the allegations hold true, Deputy Gill’s actions are not representative of the upstanding men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, who risk their lives every day to serve and protect our community with

honesty and integrity.”