OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland homicide investigators and family members issued an impassioned plea Saturday for any information leading to the arrest of the gunman who fatally shot Akinsha Davis in April 2019.

Davis and another man — Toryon Hardy — were killed on April 7, 2019 at about 1:34 a.m. at the intersection of 18th Ave. and International Blvd. The car they were in had stopped at the intersection when someone outside the vehicle began shooting at them.

“Our hearts have been ripped out,” Akinsha’s mother, Umiika Wright-Davis, said in a video posted by police on Twitter. “Not having my son here with me, not being able to have communication with him, talk with him, see his smiling face.”

On 4/7/19, around 1:34 AM, Akinsha Davis was shot and killed by an unknown person in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue. We are releasing a picture & video of the suspect's vehicle. If anyone has info on this homicide please contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.

Oakland police released video and a photo Saturday of the suspect’s vehicle.

“Will you please take a good look at this image,” Wright-Davis said. “Maybe you have seen the vehicle driving around your neighborhood. Maybe your security cameras captured something or you still have access to that information. Maybe saw something or know something. If so, please contact OPD.”

Wright-Davis said it is important for people to step forward.

“The killings in our neighborhoods will never end if the citizens do not speak up,” she said. “We tear down our streets and businesses for events happening all over the world, but we don’t stand up for what’s happening in our backyards.”

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the killer. If anyone has info on this homicide please contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.