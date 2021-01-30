VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect ended early Saturday with a 29-year-old Santa Rosa man in custody and two women found dead inside a Vacaville apartment, authorities said.

The bizarre incident began at approximately 12:42 am when officers responded to a call for a welfare check at the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments located at 582 Rocky Hill Rd.

A woman called police to report a man was livestreaming himself on social media from inside the apartment and was possibly armed. The video showed the man carrying a handgun and two women lying on the floor – not moving.

Officers learned the suspect was wanted for an outstanding warrant for various felonies including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the apartment. A SWAT Team and Critical Incident Negotiation Team were called to the scene and negotiations were attempted. But the suspect did not respond.

As a precaution, residents in the other units in the apartment building were evacuated.

The SWAT team then deployed distraction devices and chemical agents to force the man to surrender. Eventually, officers entered the apartment and found the man hiding inside.

After a brief struggle — during which an officer utilized a taser — the man was taken into custody at approximately 8:32 a.m.

Officers also discovered the bodies of the two women. The cause of their death remains under investigation and their identities were being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications. The suspect’s name was also not released.

The incident remains under investigation and any information should be forwarded to Detective Watts at (707)449-5228.