UKIAH (CBS SF) — Mendocino County public health officials have issued a revised health order that will allow schools to immediately begin the re-opening process for students in kindergarten through 6th Grade.
Mendocino County currently is in the state’s COVID-19 Purple Tier. At that level, schools that have qualified for a state wavier are allowed to reopen.
“We are now able to start the process of re-opening our schools, due to our efforts as a community to avoid gatherings, wear masks, and maintain social distance,” explained Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Andrew Coren.
The county has also undergone an intense effort to get teachers vaccinated within the county.
“We here at public health are thrilled that our efforts to vaccinate as many teachers as possible have been successful,” Coren said.
Officials said the process for re-opening schools “is complex and will take time, and the public is asked to remain patient as schools complete the process to open in-person instruction.”