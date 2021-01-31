DIXON (CBS SF) — Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut for a time late Saturday night due to an officer-involved shooting outside Dixon, the California Highway Patrol said.
Shots were fired around 11 p.m. Saturday just east of the Midway I-80 offramp between Dixon and Vacaville. Video from the scene shows investigators gathered on the highway shoulder where a silver Volkswagen Jetta veered off the freeway and crashed into the bushes.
The car’s back window was shattered but it is unclear what prompted officers to open fire. The suspect’s condition was unknown as of 8 p.m. Sunday.