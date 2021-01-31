OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Terminal 1 of Oakland International Airport was shut down from around noon to 2 p.m. Sunday after a customer, who was angry about delays to an international flight to Mexico, told the airline he had a bomb in his bag, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies arrested the suspect after a brief struggle wherein the suspect kicked an officer in the face, the sheriff’s office said. The terminal was shut down until a bomb squad located the suspect’s luggage and found there was no threat.
The suspect was arrested on charges of making a bomb threat, terrorist threats, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, the sheriff’s office said.
