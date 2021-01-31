SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A homeless man was arrested Saturday in San Jose for allegedly destroying property and stabbing a pet tortoise at a preschool.
San Jose police responded around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to the Play ‘N’ Learn preschool at 505 Massar Ave following a report of a man acting erratically and destroying property. Officers located a suspect fleeing the scene and arrested him without incident.
Subsequent investigation revealed about $1,800 in damage to the school building and playground. In addition, a 65-pound tortoise named Michelangelo was stabbed through its outer shell with a piece of wood and showed signs of additional, recent abuse.
The suspect has been identified as an unhoused San Jose resident named George Robles, age 40. He is being charged with felony vandalism and animal abuse.
Police said Robles continued acting erratically in custody and was placed on a 72-hour emergency mental health evaluation.
“Abuse of an innocent animal is intolerable and must be addressed,” said acting police chief Dave Tindall in an e-mail. “This underscores the need for continued collaboration with our mental health professionals. I am thankful for our officers crisis intervention training which resulted in a safe arrest for all those involved.”