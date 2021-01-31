MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — While San Francisco Bay Area residents continued to clean up debris left by a potent winter storm system Sunday, in the woods of Uvas Canyon County Park, Mother Nature left a wonderous parting gift.

Throughout the park, the more than 7 inches of rain has drained into tributaries and creeks giving birth to several waterfalls. On Saturday, hikers were treated to quite a show.

If you are looking for a break from the pandemic, park rangers you’ll need to book a reservation to come for a hike in the park. You can get a day pass at gooutsideandplay.org

Confirmation of your reservation must be printed and placed on your dashboard when parked inside the park.​

How To Get There

Uvas Canyon County Park is located at:

8515 Croy Rd Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Park Office: (408) 779-9232

Uvas Canyon County Park is located at the end of Croy Road in Uvas Canyon.

From Highway 101, take Bernal Road west. Turn left on Santa Teresa Boulevard. Travel south 3 miles and turn right onto Bailey Avenue. Follow Bailey Road 2.3 miles to McKean Road. Turn left onto McKean Road (McKean Road becomes Uvas Road 2.2 miles south of Bailey Road). From Bailey Road travel 6 miles south on McKean/Uvas Road and turn right onto Croy Road. Continue 4.4 miles on Croy Road, through Sveadal, to reach the Park entrance.

Sveadal is a private resort belonging to the Swedish American Patriotic League. Please respect their privacy and drive slowly as you pass through Sveadal.