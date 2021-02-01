SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A cold front is expected to spread throughout the Bay Area from midday Monday through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, with continued chances of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The front was expected to start impacting the North Bay late morning/early afternoon Monday and then continue tracking

southeastward with the San Francisco peninsula, East Bay, and South Bay seeing rain later in the afternoon, the weather service said.

The rain will continue to spread eastward and southward by late Monday over the Monterey Bay area along with the rest of San Benito and Monterey counties

Good Monday morning! I’m tracking our next weather system that will bring increasing rain and wind this afternoon and especially by this evening for the Bay Area. Here’s a look at your storm timeline. @KPIXtv #BayArea #CAwx ☔️ pic.twitter.com/kAblZuD4Z2 — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) February 1, 2021

Daytime highs will remain in the 60s, accompanied by 7 to 13 mph winds in the morning that will increase to around 12 to 18 mph winds in the afternoon, with occasional gusts reaching up to 22 mph.

A Small Craft Advisory was in effect from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas until 9 p.m. Monday evening. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, were urged to avoid navigating during hazardous conditions.

Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40s to low 50s with high chances of rain throughout the night.

Dry weather is likely to return to the region Thursday and will persist through next weekend.

