LAFAYETTE (KPIX) — A pop-up community COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up at Stanley Middle School, in Lafayette, has come under fire because of complaints that the wrong people were getting shots. The complaint alleges leftover doses were given to people who shouldn’t have received them.

Monday was a community-driven vaccination day with more than 600 people getting their first round of the COVID vaccine.

“Our oldest patient was 100-and-a-half,” said Dr. Rebecca Parish who, along with other volunteer health professionals, set up the pop up vaccine clinic mid-January.

“It was a really exciting thing, it was great ,” Dr. Parish said, describing the vaccination day.

But afterward, a complaint was filed with the County Health Department and Medical Board alleging doses were given to people who shouldn’t have gotten them.

“The county was present at our clinic so we had county representatives that were there,” Parish said, adding that they followed Contra Costa County guidelines.

Parish said some people under 65 did receive vaccinations but that was at the end of the day when they realized the clinic had close to 100 extra doses. She says those doses went to seniors on a waiting list and first tier health care workers.

“They followed those protocols,” said attorney Daniel Horowitz who volunteered to help Parish and the clinic with the reported complaint.

The Contra Costs County Health Department released this statement to KPIX5 saying:

“CCHS has stopped giving additional doses to this clinic while records are reviewed. We will ensure that Contra Costa County residents who received their first dose from this clinic are provided second doses through county vaccination sites.”

“Again, the scrutiny is okay. I mean that’s part of the deal,” insisted Parish. “We talk about the doses as liquid gold or even more than gold.”

The second doses will be administered by the county at county run clinics or hospitals .