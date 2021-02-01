HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued a dog which tumbled down a cliff while hiking with his humans above Mavericks Beach near Half Moon Bay Sunday night.
Cal Fire CZU said firefighters with Coastside Fire Protection District rescued “Robert,” an 8-month-old border collie, using ropes to reach him and bring him up to safety.
CLIFF RESCUE: Tonight Coastside firefighters rescued “Robert,” an 8-month-old border collie, after he took tumble down the cliff while hiking with his humans above Mavericks Beach. Firefighters used ropes to reach him and bring him up to safety. Then Robert posed for pictures. pic.twitter.com/W6XuozEloD
It appears Robert avoided any major injury, and the good boy posed for pictures with firefighters following the rescue, Cal Fire said.