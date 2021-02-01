COVID Reopening:Information On What's Open By County
Filed Under:Border Collie, Cal Fire CZU, Dog rescue, Half Moon Bay, Mavericks Beach

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued a dog which tumbled down a cliff while hiking with his humans above Mavericks Beach near Half Moon Bay Sunday night.

Cal Fire CZU said firefighters with Coastside Fire Protection District rescued “Robert,” an 8-month-old border collie, using ropes to reach him and bring him up to safety.

It appears Robert avoided any major injury, and the good boy posed for pictures with firefighters following the rescue, Cal Fire said.

 