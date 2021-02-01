MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – A man was arrested in downtown Mountain View on suspicion of attempted murder after police said he choked another man during a fight over the weekend.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Castro Street around 8:15 a.m. Sunday after reports of a fight. When officers arrived, police said they saw the suspect on top of the victim, gripping him by his throat. The victim appeared to be unconscious.

Officers said they ran to the fight and told the suspect to stop. Once they were close, the officers pushed the suspect off the victim.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Devin Polehla, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of attempted homicide and delaying a police officer in the course of their duty.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

According to jail records, Polehla is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.