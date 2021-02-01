MARTINEZ (BCN/CBS SF) — A man who died in a crash off of state Highway 4 in Martinez on Wednesday night has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 53-year-old Joel Tice Jr.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday when Tice drove a Lexus off the south side of eastbound Highway 4 just west of Alhambra Avenue and it overturned, ejecting him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Tice was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and died there later Wednesday night.

The fatal crash was the second on the same stretch of Highway 4 in Martinez on Wednesday. Around 4 p.m., 33-year-old San Francisco resident John Thomas went off of westbound Highway 4 just east of the Alhambra Avenue off-ramp and hit a tree, according to the CHP.

The two crashes brought the number of fatal solo vehicle accidents on Highway 4 up to three for the week. On Monday morning shortly before 8 a.m., Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo overturned vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 4, just east of Loveridge Road.

Arriving emergency personnel and CHP determined that a solo black Nissan Ultima had overturned along the right shoulder area and the driver had been ejected from the Nissan and sustained fatal injuries. He was identified as a 41-year-old male from Sacramento.

The CHP is investigating all three crashes. Anyone with information about them is asked to contact the Contra Costa-area CHP office at (925) 646-4980.

