SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A controversial statue of former San Jose Mayor Thomas Fallon is drawing new scrutiny from current Mayor Sam Liccardo, who issued a memo recommending the city begin a public process to remove the artwork from the downtown area.

The statue, depicting Fallon raising the American flag on land claimed from Mexico during the Mexican-American War, has long drawn criticism because of its association with American imperialism and the treatement of indigenous people.

Last Friday, community members called on city officials to remove the statue during public forum in which some commenters described the statue as representing racism and white supremacy.

The statue was commissioned the late 80s and kept in crates for years because it offended Mexican Americans. It was finally put on display in 2002 at W. St. James St. and W. Julian St.

On Monday, Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a recommendation for the city to begin the process of removing the statue. “For a significant portion of our community, the Fallon Statue has become a deeply painful symbol of racial oppression,” Liccardo said in an essay posted on Medium in which he discusses his rationale to have the statue removed.

Call for the statue’s removal were revived during the recent protests for social justice and the nation’s reassessing of monuments and statues increasingly associated with racial oppression and white supremacy.

Last June, the statue was defaced with red paint; it has also been vandalized with graffiti and singed after a small fire was set on it.

“I urge that we refocus our collective energy on the critical tasks we face as a community—to keep people safe during a pandemic, to sustain families amid a painful recession, and to rebuild shattered lives and businesses in our recovery, Liccardo said in his memorandum. “I further hope that when these crises clear, we can move forward with a more generative community dialogue—not about what we want to tear down, but about what we want to build.”